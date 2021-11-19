Layton Police searching for suspects who allegedly wielded bats during robberies

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly wielded bats during three robberies overnight.

“In the evening hours of 11/18/2021 and the early morning hours of 11/19/2021, two masked suspects entered three businesses in Layton armed with bats and demanded money and merchandise,” said a Facebook post from Layton City Police Department. “The suspects are described as being under 6 feet tall and approximately 140–180 pounds and are in their early 20s.”

Officials are looking for the public’s assistance in providing any information regarding the incidents or the identities of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Layton PD non-emergency number at 801-497-8300.