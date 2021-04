LAYTON, Utah, April 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Layton Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a man suspected in a number of retail thefts.

“This man is wanted for questioning in a series of thefts from Target,” a Layton Police statement says.

One picture shows the suspect with a distinctive tattoo on his neck.

“If you recognize him or the car he was in, please message us or call 801-497-8300 and reference Incident number 21-05714,” the LPD statement says.