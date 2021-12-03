LDS Church announces new mission coming to Hawaii in 2022

HAWAII, Dec. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is creating a second mission in Hawaii, it was announced Friday.

The Hawaii Laie Mission — the faith’s 408th mission worldwide — will open on Jan. 3, 2022, said a news release from the LDS Church. It will include the Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center, three young single adult stakes near BYU–Hawaii, and two stakes in the Laie area.

The number of missionaries assigned to the Honolulu mission includes those assigned to the visitors’ center and senior missionaries who serve at the Polynesian Cultural Center and BYU–Hawaii, the news release said. The new mission will allow those serving at the visitors’ center and in the nearby area to have closer contact with mission leaders.

“The First Presidency has called Brother Sidney J. and Sister Stephanie R. Bassett to serve as mission president and companion of the Hawaii Laie Mission,” the news release said. “They will also oversee the Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center.”

Those serving in the Honolulu mission were notified of this news on Thursday, Dec. 2.