LDS Church leader Russell M. Nelson suggests focus on gratitude

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Russell M. Nelson, the leader of global faith for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Friday shared a message of hope and healing intended to raise spirits during the pandemic.

Nelson, 96, and a former cardiologist, urged those suffering to help themselves by turning to gratitude.

“There is no medication or operation that can fix the many spiritual woes and maladies that we face” as a collective global society, Russell’s comments said, in part, adding that our ills include hate, unrest, racism, violence, dishonesty and incivility.

“There is, however, a remedy — one that may seem surprising — because it flies in the face of our natural intuitions. Nevertheless, its effects have been validated by scientists as well as men and women of faith. I am referring to the healing power of gratitude.”

Russell suggested practices including prayers of thanks and turning “social media into your own gratitude journal for the next seven days.”

