LDS Church reports 5 members among those killed in Hawaii wildfires

MAUI, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Five members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have died in wildfires burning on the Hawaii island of Maui, church officials said.

Four of those killed in the fires were from the same family, according to a news release Saturday.

“Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are joining neighbors and friends in offering comfort and service in the wake of the deadly wildfires,” the release says.

The Hawaii National Guard is involved in the recovery process and assessing damage throughout the island, church officials said.

The death toll from the wildfires climbed to 80 on Saturday as firefighters continued to battle flare-ups in the devastated city of Lahaina.

Church members in Maui also are assisting charitable organizations in the recovery, according to the news release.

Two meetinghouses are serving as temporary shelters with water, hot meals and other necessities for those impacted by the fire. Church members also are delivering baby formula, canned food, propane, gasoline and other critical supplies to people in need, the release says.

Some Latter-day Saint families have opened their homes to people displaced by the wildfires while church officials work to secure alternate shelter options, according to the news release.