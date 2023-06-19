LDS Church: Temple cornerstone ceremonies to discontinue

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced cornerstone ceremonies will no longer be part of the dedications of the Church’s new temples.

It issued the following statement:

“Construction techniques have advanced to the point that cornerstones are no longer included in large buildings,” it says. “Therefore, temple cornerstone ceremonies will no longer be part of temple dedications.”

In historical architecture, cornerstones were the first stones laid, and set the reference for all stones subsequently placed.

In more recent years, cornerstones were seen as a more optional, symbolic way to show pride in the construction project, according to a New Studio architectural article. They often were inscribed with the building’s name, address or year of construction.