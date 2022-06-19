LDS missionary fatally injured in Mexico City bicycle accident

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An LDS Church missionary serving in Mexico has died in a bicycle accident.

“It is with much sadness we share that a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident,” according to a press release Saturday from Sam Penrod, church spokesman.

“Elder Francisco Rene Lamadrid, 22, died on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Mexico City, Mexico. Elder Lamadrid, who was wearing a helmet, was unable to negotiate a turn at the bottom of a steep hill due to slippery conditions.

“Elder Lamadrid was a member of the Mérida Mexico Itzimna Stake and has been serving in the Mexico Mexico City East Mission since March 2021.

“We send our love and condolences to Elder Lamadrid’s family and friends as well as the missionaries he has served alongside for the past 15 months. We pray they will each be sustained with the love of the Savior at this difficult time.”