Leads becoming scarce in search for missing West Bountiful woman

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah, April 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police provided a worrisome update in the now 10-day-old search for missing 80-year-old Kay Prince Vest.

“The West Bountiful Police Department has been receiving numerous inquiries seeking updated information regarding the disappearance of Kay Prince Vest,” the department said Wednesday afternoon.

“Regrettably, as of now, there are no new leads or developments to share. Rest assured, should there be any advancements or information forthcoming, we will promptly inform the public. We extend our gratitude for the ongoing support and collaboration from the community in this matter.”

She was last seen the afternoon of April 9 in Downey, Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police, about 118 miles north of her home. The day before she was seen at about 4:45 p.m Monday in Ogden. The Idaho alert was trying to get back to her home but didn’t want to take I-15. The passerby noted she was acting confused and upset.

She left her home in West Bountiful at about 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, seen driving a 2017 Silver Toyota Camry with Utah plate approximately W365U.

“Kay does not drive at night, has memory issues, and is easily confused,” according to the Silver Alert West Bountiful Police Department issued that night.

“She has blue eyes, white hair, stands about 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs roughly 105 pounds. Anyone with information on Vest’s location is asked to call West Bountiful PD at 801-298-6000 or call 911 for local law enforcement.