Left Fork Fire grows past 3K acres; rugged terrain dictates fighting fire by air

KANE COUNTY, Utah, June 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — New measurements of the Left Fork Fire in Southern Utah show it has grown by 401 acres since Monday, and remains at 5% contained.

Acreage burned now stands at 3,009 acres.

“Yesterday’s favorable conditions and decreased wind provided fire managers an opportunity to assess and map the fire more accurately,” says a statement from Utah Interagency Fire, shared by in a Utah Fire Info tweet.

“Minimal growth was observed throughout the operational period. More crews are on scene today.”

The fire is in the Dixie National Forrest, 10 miles to the southwest of Bryce Canyon National Park.

A fact sheet released by Utah Interagency Fire and shared by Utah Fire Info on Tuesday morning says favorable weather and decreased winds allowed for more accurate mapping.

“The steep, rugged terrain is not feasible for firefighters to attack the fire directly in many areas,” it says. “Air attacks will continue to be heavily utilized to support crews on the ground as conditions permit. Dozers are working to create fuel breaks on areas on fire where appropriate, in conduction with handline and retardant drops.

“With full suppression tactics, fire managers intent to utilizie as many natural barriers as possible to gain containment on this fire.”

A dozen fire engines are on site, as are seven crews and six helicopters, the fact sheet says. See the full details released and and photos below.