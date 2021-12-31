Legendary Betty White dead at 99

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Entertainment icon Betty White has died at age 99.

White passed away at her home Friday just before the 9:30 a.m., according to unnamed law enforcement sources cited by TMZ.

White was in the national spotlight much of this year as she prepared to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022.

Jeff Witjas, White’s agent, confirmed the news to People, saying, “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

White has been a mainstay on America’s entertainment scene for decades. She achieved stardom in the 1970’s TV sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and then again in the 1980s, in her role as Rose Nylund in the popular sitcom, “The Golden Girls.” She recently co-starred in “Hot in Cleveland.”

