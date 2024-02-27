Lehi man jailed after alleged child rape

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police arrested a Lehi man Monday for the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl.

The child’s mother arrived home at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, and found an adult male walking out the door of her apartment, say arrest documents. The woman entered her residence and found her daughter naked in the hallway, the affidavit says.

The girl reportedly told her mother that she had been communicating with the man online, and had told him she would be home alone.

Through social media information, Provo police identified the suspect as Jonathan Ruano Garcia, 26. Post Miranda, Ruano Garcia agreed to be interviewed by officers, his affidavit says.

“Ruano Garcia admitted that he went to the victim’s apartment tonight and had sex with the victim,” the statement says. “Ruano Garcia said he believed the victim to be 13 to 14 years old at the time. Ruano Garcia said he first met the victim at a soccer game” where he played with a man known to the child. Ruano Garcia said he and the girl exchanged social media information and began chatting online.

Ruano Garcia was arrested for investigation of alleged:

Rape of a child, a first-degree felony

Enticing a minor for first-degree felony sexual activity, a second-degree felony

Forgery, a third-degree felony

The forgery charge stemmed from a Social Security card found on Ruano Garcia, which he admitted was fake, his affidavit says.

Ruano Garcia was ordered held without bail in the Utah County jail.