Police: Driver, passenger sought after fleeing officers, crashing in Provo

PROVO, Utah, April 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are searching for a driver and passenger accused of leaving the scene of a crash after fleeing officers early Sunday.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop over driver’s license and moving violations just after midnight Sunday, Provo police said in a news release Monday.

The driver failed to stop and headed east on 500 North, and officers ultimately lost sight of the vehicle, police said.

An ensuing search led officers to the vehicle, which had crashed near 130 E. 500 North, damaging two other vehicles and some nearby street signs, police said.

The vehicle was abandoned when officers arrived, and witnesses reported both the driver and passenger had fled on foot, according to police.

“This investigation is ongoing, and officers are continuing efforts to locate the driver and passenger. No public assistance is needed at this time,” the release says.

Police say the driver faces potential charges of fleeing or eluding, criminal mischief, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a denied license and various other traffic-related violations. The passenger also is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident.