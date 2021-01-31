Lehi police searching for individuals after park vandalism

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Lehi police are searching for an individual or individuals responsible for vandalism in a city park Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

“The Lehi City Police Department is seeking information regarding individual(s) who entered Peck Park with their vehicle and proceeded to do numerous donuts,” said a Facebook post. “It is unknown at this time how many sprinkler heads were destroyed but is highly likely that there are quite a few.”

The individual or individuals entered and left the park from the same point on the south side of the fields.

“We are hopeful that someone saw them or has heard something about this incident,” the post said. “The source of any information provided to us about the identities of the person(s) involved in this will be kept confidential and is greatly appreciated. Contact Sergeant Lewis at 385-201-2143 or at llewis@lehi-ut.gov.”