Lexus survives encounter with semi-truck, guard rail in St. George crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving a semi-truck Friday night sent a passenger car spinning off I-15 and down an embankment but the guard rail got the worst of it as things turned out.
“Everyone is okay, but remember to slow down through construction zones on the freeway,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted online about the mishap, sharing photos of the mess and the demise of the guard rail.
“It looked a lot nastier than it turned out,” said Sheriff’s Sgt. Lucas Alfred, who was first on the scene of the accident dispatched at 10:20 p.m. The driver of a Lexus failed to negotiate three lanes converting to two as he entered a construction zone northbound on I-15 just outside St. George, Lucas said.
The Lexus ended up merging with a semi-truck, the rear of the car clipping the front of the semi. Which sent the car spinning out of control, plowing through a guard rail and down an embankment, a trip of about 30 yards.
But injuries were minor to the two people in the car, which was still running, although it had to be towed. The truck had only minor damage and went on its way, the driver unhurt.
‘The driver of the Lexus said he was shocked he didn’t roll,” Lucas said. “We were all asking how did they come out this so unscathed.” Driver and passenger were checked on scene by ambulance personnel and didn’t need hospitalization, leaving the crash site with family who were nearby.
Lucas said any citations would be up to the Utah Highway Patrol, which is investigating the mishap.