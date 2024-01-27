Lexus survives encounter with semi-truck, guard rail in St. George crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving a semi-truck Friday night sent a passenger car spinning off I-15 and down an embankment but the guard rail got the worst of it as things turned out.

“Everyone is okay, but remember to slow down through construction zones on the freeway,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted online about the mishap, sharing photos of the mess and the demise of the guard rail.

“It looked a lot nastier than it turned out,” said Sheriff’s Sgt. Lucas Alfred, who was first on the scene of the accident dispatched at 10:20 p.m. The driver of a Lexus failed to negotiate three lanes converting to two as he entered a construction zone northbound on I-15 just outside St. George, Lucas said.

The Lexus ended up merging with a semi-truck, the rear of the car clipping the front of the semi. Which sent the car spinning out of control, plowing through a guard rail and down an embankment, a trip of about 30 yards.