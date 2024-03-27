St. George, Mesquite PD issue alerts after child sexual abuse arrest of school official

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The arrest of an educator on child sexual abuse charges has two police departments asking for other alleged victims to come forward.

“Recently a victim reported past sexual abuse to the St. George Police Department,” the department announced online Tuesday evening.

“As a result of that report and subsequent investigation, an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor was issued for David Scott Curtis.” The Mesquite Police Department in Nevada arrested Curtis on that warrant in Mesquite.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation. We are asking that anyone who is a witness to this crime or a victim of David Curtis to please contact Detective Z. Bate at either 435-627-4319 or [email protected]. The St. George department can also be reached at (435) 627-4300.

Curtis, 54, is a school counselor at Hughes Middle School, the Mesquite department has posted online.

“The criminal allegations were for a crime committed approximately 10 years ago,” Mesquite police said of the St. George warrant.

“The Mesquite Police Department is unaware of any alleged crimes committed at our middle school or in the City of Mesquite

“If you have any information regarding Mr. Curtis’ actions that the Mesquite police Department should know, please contact Hughes Middle School Resource Officer Justin Goodsell or Mesquite Police Detective Justin Cheney.” The department can be reached at (702) 346-6911.