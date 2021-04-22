Logan crews battle vehicle fire

LOGAN, Utah, April 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan fire crews battled a vehicle fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Logan City firefighters were busy last night,” aid a Facebook post. “At approximately 2 a.m., while stations 70 and 72 were on medical calls, engines 71 and 120 responded on a vehicle accident in Logan Canyon. When crews arrived the pickup was fully engulfed in flames.”

The driver of the vehicle sustained very minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.