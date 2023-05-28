Logan daycare worker charged after toddler’s arm broken

LOGAN, Utah, March 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Smithfield woman was arrested after a 20-month-old boy in her care was found to have a broken arm.

Kyah Marie Duncombe, 22, was charged Wednesday with aggravated child abuse — reckless, a third-degree felony.

Duncombe was working in a Logan home daycare.

“Logan City Police were notified of a child that had a broken arm as a result of possible child abuse and a home daycare in Logan,” Duncombe’s probable cause statement says.

“An investigation ensued, and it was found through medical records (that) a medical doctor had evaluated the 20-month-old toddler. The toddler was diagnosed with a fracture to the left arm at the elbow. The mother of the victim provided a recorded video of the victim hours before with no indication of injury.”

The Logan City Police officer interviewed witnesses.

“One of the witnesses observed the suspect, a daycare worker, pick up the victim by his arm. W1 (witness 1) said the worker was acting frustrated and jerked the arm of the victim, lifting him off the ground and moving to a different location in the room. The daycare owner identified the sole worker as Kyah Duncombe. The daycare owner reported talking with Kyah, who admitted to lifting and moving the victim just before the victim began crying.

“Your Affiant interviewed Kyah Duncombe after finding her employed at a different daycare. Kyah admitted in the interview to moving the victim from a chair to the floor but stated she picked the victim around the ribcage and set him down.

“Kyah said she was experiencing anxiety and may not remember picking the victim up by the arm. Kyah did say the victim began crying about 30 seconds after she moved. Kyah said she had a diagnosed mental condition that may have contributed to the outcome that day.”

The boy’s broken arm “was consistent with serious physical injury. This injury occurred during the reckless behavior of a daycare worker who had been, by her statements, overwhelmed and frustrated,” Duncombe’s affidavit says.

She was originally ordered held without bail, court documents show, but was later released on $5,000 bail.