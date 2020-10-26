Logan man allegedly assaulted, kicked, spat at officers during arrest

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan man allegedly assaulted, kicked and spat at officers as they were attempting to arrest him.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Cache County said Gavin Sayad-Lowe, 23, is facing charges of:

Fugitive from justice; warrant of arrest, a third-degree felony

Assault by prisoner, a third-degree felony

Controlled substance, schedule III/IV/V, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

2 counts of assault on a peace officer or military member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor

2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Propelling a bodily substance, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

The arresting officer responded to the area of 700 Riverwalk Parkway in Logan Tuesday evening on a report of a wanted fugitive. The officer arrived on scene and saw Sayad-Lowe running eastbound from the apartment building.

“I began pursuit and identified myself as police while commanding Gavin to stop,” the statement said. “Gavin disobeyed my command and continued running. While I was chasing Gavin, I observed a second officer release his K-9. I slowed down and allowed plenty of space for the K-9. The K-9 did not bite Gavin and I continued the pursuit.”

Sayad-Lowe eventually came to a halt after officers continued giving him the command to stop, according to the PC statement. The arresting officer placed him in handcuffs and performed a pat down for weapons; none were found. The suspect reportedly continued to yell profanities at the officers, the statement said.

“Gavin was resisting and not complying while walking towards the patrol vehicle,” the statement said. “I applied wrist pressure until he complied, Gavin complied and I released wrist pressure. While in the patrol vehicle Gavin attempted to break the back passenger door window with his feet. I observed Gavin kicking the window, he was told not to kick the window multiple times by officers.”

Sayad-Lowe kept kicking the window and a decision was made to apply a hobble, a nylon strap that ties a person’s ankles together and links them to their wrists handcuffed behind their back, the arresting officer said.

“Once officers opened the door Gavin started kicking towards officers. I grabbed one of his legs and escorted him out of the vehicle and onto the pavement. Gavin was resisting while I escorted him onto the pavement with other officers. Gavin continued to resist while laying on the pavement. I applied pressure to his back side long enough for him to comply. I advised Gavin to stop resisting and applied pressure would stop.”

According to the PC statement ,Sayad-Lowe stopped acknowledging anything that was said to him.

Paramedics arrived and Sayad-Lowe was placed on a stretcher and taken to Logan Regional Hospital for treatment.

“Once we arrived at Logan Regional staff started assessing Gavin,” the statement said. “Gavin was not responding to any of the questions staff was asking him. Staff advised us they wanted to keep Gavin in the hospital for 30 minutes and watch him. Gavin was not acting aggressive, simply laying on the hospital bed.”

The officer went out to his patrol vehicle to start arrest paperwork, when another officer called over the radio that Sayad-Lowe was kicking. When he got to the suspect’s bedside, the other officer and hospital staff were trying to stop him.

“I immediately jumped on the bed and applied pressure to his shoulder to prevent him from hurting himself or staff,” the statement said. “I grabbed both of Gavin’s legs and applied a hobble to his feet. Gavin was advised to calm down and stop acting aggressively.”

Sayad-Lowe allegedly spat at one the officers trying to restrain him.

Doctors ultimately stitched a small cut on Sayad-Lowe’s face he suffered at some point during his arrest. He was then transported to Logan Police Station.

“At the police station Gavin’s backpack was searched,” the arresting officer wrote. “Inside his backpack I found marijuana inside a small baggie, a small baggie containing white crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine, rolling papers, a pipe and a scraper.”

Sayad-Lowe was transported to the Cache County Jail with his bail set at $26,170.