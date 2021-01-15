Logan man arrested after allegedly burglarizing automotive business

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan man has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing an automotive business.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Cache County said Wesley Lowell Huber, 34, is facing charges of:

Theft, a second-degree felony

Burglary, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

On Dec. 24, an investigation began of a burglary that had occurred at D&D Auto and Salvage at 1976 W. 200 North in Logan, the statement said.

“The burglary was committed by persons entering into the building by breaking through a second story window, and taking several items such as tools, automotive accessories, propane tanks, and stereo-type equipment,” the statement said. “At the scene of the crime a set of tire tread impressions left in the snow were photographed as well as at least two sets of shoe tread impressions that were left in the snow.”

A suspect by the name of Wesley Huber was identified by the owner of D&D, the statement said. Investigation into Huber showed that he owned both a vehicle with tire treds and shoes with shoe treads that matched designs seen at the business.

Huber was interviewed about the matching treads, and he admitted that he may have been at the business, but could not recall for certain if he had, the statement said.

“Further investigation showed that Wesley was renting a storage unit in Logan, and that stolen items were being stored there,” the statement said. “A search warrant was sought and granted for the unit. The warrant was executed on the unit, and several items that had been stolen from D&D were located within. According to storage unit records, Wesley is the only one listed on the lease and has been since August of 2020.”

Huber was questioned but declined to speak about the burglary.

He was transported to Cache County Jail Wednesday, where he is being held without bail.

Huber was on probation at the time of the crime.