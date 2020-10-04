Logan man arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Walmart; drugs, stolen checks found in car

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan man was arrested Wednesday after after he was allegedly found shoplifting in a Walmart and drugs and stolen checks were subsequently found in his car.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Cache County said Kory Don Scott, 38, is facing charges of:

Two counts of forgery, a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Retail theft, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Theft by receiving stolen property

Officers responded to Walmart at 1150 S. 100 West in Logan on a report of a man having been seen by security officers removing tags and electronic theft protection from devices and placing the items in a suitcase, the statement said. The man was watched by theft prevention officers until he left the store then was stopped outside the front doors.

The man was identified by his Utah driver license as Scott.

“Kory after having been given his Miranda Rights admitted he had stole the items from the Walmart and had removed the tags and electronic theft protection items from the stolen items,” the statement said. “All items were located in the suitcase, which was also found to have been stolen.” Scott was found to have stolen merchandise worth $625 from the store, the statement said.

While Scott was being searched incident to arrest, a used hypodermic needle was allegedly found in his pocket. Scott reportedly admitted to being a heroin and methamphetamine user and said there would be other drug paraphernalia items in his vehicle, a gray 2005 Dodge Durango.

“Upon locating the vehicle in the parking lot officers could see other merchandise items still having the tags attached and appearing in new condition,” the statement said.

A search warrant was written and obtained for the suspect’s car. More used hypodermic syringes, spoons and a small amount of a heroin-like substance were found, charging documents said. Also reportedly found were stolen checks from a Bountiful vehicle burglary that had been falsely filled out in the name of a person whose driver’s license was in Scott’s possession. A counterfeit $20 bill was also located during the search of the vehicle.

“There was a lot of property in the vehicle some of it appearing to be new in unused condition with tags and inside the box,” the statement said. “It is possible these items had been stolen on a prior date and time however without further evidence the items were not kept [as evidence].”

Also located in the vehicle was a backpack appearing to contain burglary tools. These items were not seized at the time due to police not having enough information to show they were used in a crime.

Scott was transported to the Cache County Jail, where he was later ordered to be released with conditions.