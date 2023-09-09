Logan police arrest man after gun allegedly fired near others at gathering

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 34-year-old man was booked into the Cache County jail Friday night after a report that he fired a gun near other people during a disagreement.

No one was injured by the bullet.

Police arrested German Cruz-Acevedo just before 10 p.m. after being called to a residence in the area of 600 North and 100 West. Logan City police arrived to find people escorting Cruz-Acevedo from the back yard to the front, and officers noticed the man smelled like alcohol.

“I spoke with German initially and asked him what happened,” say court documents filed by the officer. “He stated there were some family problems and they were talking about them, German appeared to be upset by the dispute. I asked him if a firearm had been involved during the dispute which he claimed there had not been.

“Based on German slurring his words and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on German’s breath as he spoke with me I asked him how much he had to drink tonight, he stated approximately eight to 10 beers.”

A witness told officers Cruz-Acevedo had been seated with others at a picnic table when he became upset and fired a gun under the table. Someone took the gun away from the alleged shooter, and reportedly locked it in a truck to limit access.

“I observed there was a fresh impact mark and damage to the concrete where they were stating he discharged the firearm,” the court document says. “There were other dents and dings in the concrete that showed their age with weathering and dulled color while the fresh impact was much brighter color. A shell casing 9mm Blazer brand was located approximately 7-8 feet from the impact mark.”

Post Miranda, “German claimed that there was no firearm and that he never had one. He then stated it was an incident involving his friend a month ago when he was questioned about the mark in the ground. I was then advised later by my sergeant that German told him that the incident was today but it was his friend who discharged the firearm. German continued to claim the firearm was not his and he did not have one.”

The person who disarmed Cruz-Acevedo gave the gun to police.

“The cartridges inside the firearm were the same as the casing found nearby the impact mark of the round, blazer brand 9mm cartridges,” the police statement says.

Cruz-Ecevedo was jailed for investigation of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by restricted person, a second-degree felony

Threat/use of dangerous weapon in fight, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Carry a dangerous weapon under the influence alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Discharging weapons, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

He was ordered to be held without bail.