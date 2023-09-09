CBS reveals ‘Survivor’ Season 45 cast, including Utah County principal

Sept. 9 (UPI) — CBS announced the cast of the new season of Survivor this week. The 45th Season premieres Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. EDT. And the cast includes Utah County school principal Sean Edwards.

Eighteen contestants become “castaways” on an island competing in challenges that eliminate one each week, sometimes forming alliances to avoid elimination. Season 45 takes place in Fiji and the contestants are as follows:

Single mom divorcee Julie Alley, 49, is an estate attorney from Brentwood, Tenn. In a video introduction, Alley said Survivor: Second Chance Cambodia inspired her to compete. “This is my second chance at life,” Alley said.

Nicholas Alsup, 30, owns a gym and plays music in O’Fallon, Ill. His middle name is “Sifu” as in a martial arts instructor. Alsup practices Tai Chi and a martial art called Push Hands.

Drew Basile, 23, said he expects competitors to compare him to Napoleon Dynamite and The Nutty Professor because of his glasses and curly hair. He is a grad student at University of Pennsylvania who began watching Survivor in middle school.

Sabiyah Broderick, 28, is a Marine veteran, heptathlon competitor and truck driver in Jacksonville, N.C. “I’ve had to sleep outside for weeks at a time,” Broderick said.

Austin Li Coon, 26, played volleyball in the Junior Olympics. He comes to Fiji from Chicago, Ill., and hopes to find love on Survivor like Amber Brkich married Rob Mariano on the show. “If I could find my Amber out there that would be amazing,” Coon said.

Brandon Donlon, 26, from Sicklerville, N.J., previously sent application videos to Survivor as an 11-year-old. Donlon said his girlfriend assured him his best strategy is to be himself and “make people laugh.”

Principal Sean Edwards Canyon Crest Elementary Provo Photo Provo City School District