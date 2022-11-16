Lori Vallow Daybell found competent for trial; court proceedings to resume

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho, Nov. 16, 2022 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — Lori Vallow Daybell has once again been found competent for trial and court proceedings in her case will resume, an article from East Idaho News says.

In a decision issued Tuesday, District Judge Steven Boyce ruled an Oct. 6 order pausing Daybell’s case has been lifted. Details surrounding Daybell’s mental health and reasons for the pause of nearly six week in the case are sealed.

Daybell and her husband, former Utahn Chad Daybell, have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan – two of Lori’s children – and Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Daybell’s case was previously paused in June 2021 after she was declared incompetent for trial and committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Ten months later, she was deemed competent and proceedings resumed.

A joint trial for the couple was scheduled to begin in January but has been postponed. A new date has not been set, the East Idaho News says.