PROVO, Utah, March 10, 2014 (Gephardt Daily) — A significant sinkhole has opened in a Provo roadway on the city’s east side, and water may be shut off during repairs, police says.

“A sinkhole had appeared at approximately 1333 N. 1450 East Road,” the Provo Police statement says.

“Closures are in place while crews respond to assess. Please avoid the area.

“Nearby residents are advised to prepare for possible water shut-offs, and to check their property for any potential issues.”