Male, female snowmobilers rescued by Wasatch Co. Search & Rescue in weekend incidents

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews mobilized this weekend to help recover snowmobilers who were injured in the Strawberry Peak area on Saturday and Sunday.

The first call came in at about 1:22 p.m. Saturday.

“A young male suffered a broken leg that required evacuation by Life Flight,” says a Facebook post from WCS&R, which shared photos of the incident.

“Thanks to all the agencies that responded to this accident: Intermountain Life Flight, Wasatch County Fire, Wasatch County Search & Rescue.”

The call Sunday came in at about 11:34 a.m., and involved a woman in her 40s or 50s. A few seconds of that hour-long rescue was documented in the video that appears above. “She was transported to the Daniels Summit parking lot and was then transported via ambulance to the hospital in Heber City,” says the WCS&R post on the Sunday incident.”