Male trapped in remote abandoned mine saved by crew from Beaver County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Beaver County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue team received an alert on Saturday night after a male became trapped in an abandoned mine.

The mine was in a rugged area on the east side of the Mineral Mountains, a statement from the team says.

“The team deployed to the remote site via vehicle and then by foot for 45 minutes in darkness,” the news release says.

“After establishing a medical and support station at the base of the hill, emergency responders ascended to the mine and, after securing rigging, proceeded to descend to assist the trapped individual, who was located uninjured.”

The victim “was then successfully extricated from the mine. The team performed a medical evaluation and released him on his own recognizance.”

