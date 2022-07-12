Man, 19, arrested for fatal shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, July 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with the June 12, 2022, murder in Ogden of a man whom he told police he originally intended to rob.

Suspect Erik Orozco Sanches faces preliminary charges of:

Aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

“On 06/12/2022, an adult male victim, C.B., was found deceased in the roadway of 100 Patterson Street in Ogden,” says a probable cause statement filed in the arrest of Sanches by Ogden City police.

“The male was found to have suffered from two gunshot wounds. A subsequent autopsy performed by the State Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.”

In a canvass of the neighborhood, people in a house near the crime scene were interviewed.

(Editor’s note: Although the probable cause statement is filed in the name of Erik Orosco Sanches, the reporting officer spells the suspect’s name as Erik Orasco.)

“It was learned that at the time of the shooting, there was a gathering at this residence and an individual by the name of Erik Orazco was said to have been at the house at this time,” the statement says.

“The victim had his phone taken from his person and the location history showed the phone traveled to Davis County after the victim had been shot. The location history of Erik Orazco Sanches’ phone mirrored the travel of the victim’s phone from the time it was taken from the victim to Davis County.”

On July 7, Ogden City Police got a tip that Sanches was the person who had shot the victim, the statement says.

“Erik Sanches was found, taken into custody and interviewed. After being read the Miranda Warning, Erik agreed to speak with officers. In the interview, Erik stated he and another person saw the victim walking down the road and decided they were going to rob the victim. During the robbery, Erik admitted to shooting the victim, causing his death. Erik admitted to taking the victim’s cell phone after the shooting. Erik claims he then later destroyed the phone.

A search warrant was granted for the residence where Sanches lived.

“During the search a 9 mm Glock handgun was found that Erik admitted was the gun used in the shooting. Erik admitted that he was using methamphetamine during this incident, making him a restricted person.”

Sanches was booked into the Weber County jail, where he is being held without bail.