Man arrested after alleged abuse of 2-month-old baby girl in Mendon

MENDON, Utah, June 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after allegedly abusing a 2-month-old baby girl in Mendon.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Logan said Nathen Aaron LeFevre, 20, is facing two charges of child abuse, a second-degree felony.

Deputies from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical incident involving the 2-month-old baby Monday afternoon.

“The complainant stated that the child was covered in bruises and was not acting normal,” the statement said. “Your affiant was informed that the child was being transported to the local hospital in Logan City.”

The arresting officer said that when he arrived at the hospital, he saw the baby was allegedly “covered with numerous large bruises over her chest, lower abdomen and her jaw,” the statement said.

Doctors told investigators the child had contusions on her head among other injuries and was suffering from a brain bleed. She was later taken by Life Flight to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

“During a subsequent interview with Nathen A. Lefevre, he disclosed that he had lost his temper with the child and had shaken her once or twice, he also stated that he had thrown her down after getting angry over her soiling her diaper and that he couldn’t get the mother of the child to take care of the dirty diaper,” the statement said. “He also disclosed that he had ‘yanked her up off of her bed’ when she was crying and that he had allowed her head to flop backwards for several seconds, but felt that it was ok.”

The brain bleed, and head contusions are consistent with shaken baby syndrome and the bruising is consistent with child abuse occurring on more than one occasion, the statement said.

Lefevre was transported to Cache County Jail, where he is being held without bail.