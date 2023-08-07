Man arrested after alleged armed robbery of convenience store in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene of a robbery-in-progress complaint at 4:25 a.m. Saturday, and responded to the 7-Eleven at 1353 W. Indiana Ave.

“The suspect was described by the victim, and was seen running from the address upon arrival,” say court documents filed in the arrest of Bryce Alan Turner. “The suspect failed to obey commands to stop by officers and force was required to apprehend him.

“After reading the suspect Miranda Warning, he admitted he approached the clerk at this 7-Eleven establishment and demanded the clerk’s wallet. He told me he needed money to buy ‘clear.'”

Clear is drug slang for crystal meth.

“After the clerk failed to do so, (Turner) struck and broke the front door with a black crow bar. (He) then struck the clerk approximately five times with the crow bar. The clerk took the crow bar away and told (Turner) to leave. (Turner) did leave, but then returned to the property where he was contacted by law enforcement.

“The 7-Eleven clerk sustained non-life threatening injuries.”

Turner was arrested for investigation of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Felony commercial obstruction, a second-degree felony

Proper damage with loss between $500 and $1,499, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal tresspass, notice against entry, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with peace officer, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class A misdemeanor

Turner’s bail was set at $5,000. As of Sunday afternoon, he was still listed as an inmate in the Salt Lake County jail system.