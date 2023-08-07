No structures threatened by 5-acre wildfire burning near Beaver

BEAVER, Utah, Aug. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire sparked by lightning Friday has burned an estimated 5 acres near Thompson Hollow about 11 miles southeast of Beaver.

The Thompson Ridge Fire is being fueled by heavy dead and downed trees as well as mixed conifer on Fishlake National Forest land, state wildfire officials said.

“Fire managers are evaluating potential control features and are developing objectives commensurate with the values at risk,” Utah Fire Info stated on social media.

No structures are threatened by the fire, which was 0% contained Sunday evening.

