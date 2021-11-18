Man arrested after allegedly throwing rocks at cars, apartment windows in Vineyard

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly threw rocks at cars and apartment windows in Vineyard.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Kayden Dahs Peabody, 19, is facing a charge of criminal mischief with loss larger than $5,000, a second-degree felony, and assault on a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor.

The arresting officer was dispatched to an address in Mill Road in Vineyard in the early hours of Wednesday morning on a report of a male, later identified as Peabody, throwing rocks at vehicles and through apartment windows.

The arresting officer from Utah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and was told Orem police officers had detained the male.

“I learned that while attempting to detain the male, an Orem officer was struck in the head by the suspect,” the statement said. “I was advised that when Kayden first came into contact with the officers he yelled, “F—ing shoot me!” and then ran at the officers.”

An initial canvas of the area revealed at least 20 vehicles with damage to their windows and bodies, and at least three apartments with broken sliding doors and windows. The damage to each car was estimated to be at least $300 and each apartment to be at least $500.

Peabody was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $1,500.