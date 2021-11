KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing 74-year-old Kearns woman with dementia has been canceled.

Betty Bitsinnie Rock left a residence in the area of 5400 S. Eastview Drive in Kearns at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, said a Facebook post from Unified Police Department.

A UPD Facebook post later Wednesday afternoon said the woman has been found, and the alert has been canceled.