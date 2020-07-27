Alleged suspect arrested in shooting of two 18-year-old women in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, July 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested in the shooting of two 18-year-old women in Taylorsville early Sunday morning.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Faalae Soo, 37, is facing charges of:

Felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Seven charges of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Dispatch received a call that shots had been heard in the area of 3739 Baneberry Way Sunday just before 1 a.m., the statement said.

“Shortly after that a call was received that two shooting victims had been located at a nearby business,” the statement said. “The two victims were transported to the hospital for evaluation. One of the victims received an injury to their arm due to gunfire. The other victim was shot in the back and the preliminary evaluation indicates that person will be paralyzed.”

The two victims were 18-year-old women, officials said.

The suspect was contacted on scene and found to be in possession of handgun.

“The A/P (accused person) was transported to the Sheriff’s Office building and interviewed,” the statement said. “Post Miranda the A/P stated he was out front of an acquaintance’s house when two cars sped into the complex with loud music. The vehicles stopped near a tan vehicle and the A/P heard a conversation about if they were at the right car/house.”

The suspect said he then heard a loud boom and thought it was gunfire. He said approached the group as they were damaging a car with bricks and a tire iron. He said a male was holding an object but he wasn’t sure what it was.

“The A/P had a concealed firearm holstered in his pants,” the statement said. “The A/P produced the firearm which the group of four or five people damaging the car saw. The group got back into the vehicles and started to drive away. The A/P said the vehicles drove, stopped, drove and then stopped again. The A/P said the brake lights were on when the cars were stopped but he was worried they may back up. The A/P said he aimed at the tires/back of the car and fired his gun.”

Eight casings were located on scene and collected by officers.

Soo was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $50,000.