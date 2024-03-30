Man arrested for alleged burglary, striking face of Bountiful PD officer

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, March 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Bountiful police called to the scene of an apartment burglary in progress early Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man found in the residence after he struck an officer in the face.

Charles Steven Comer was arrested for investigation of:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Assault against a peace officer or military with substantial bodily injury, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief with loss of $500 to $1,499, a class A misdemeanor

Interfering with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Police were called to the scene, in the area of 37 W. 100 South, at about 4:28 a.m.

“The victim informed Bountiful Dispatch that a male had broken into their residence using force and destroyed property,” Comer’s affidavit says.

“Upon arrival I made contact with the arrestee and ordered him to stop. The arrestee stated he had taken acid and mushrooms. The arrestee charged me screaming for me to kill him. I backed away and ordered the arrestee to stop multiple times.

“The arrestee continued advancing until making contact with me and striking me across the right side of my face with a closed fist, causing bruising and swelling. After several minutes of physically fighting with the arrestee I was able to take him into custody with the assistance of other officers.

“The arrestee continued to scream and resist as we attempted to place him in handcuffs. Incident to arrest the arrestee was searched and marijuana and a lighter were located on his person.”

People having suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Comer was booked into the Davis County jail system and ordered held without bail.