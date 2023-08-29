Man arrested for allegedly selling contraband outside homeless center in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officers assigned to the department’s Gail Miller Homeless Resource Center squad arrested a 53-year-old man accused of selling illegal drugs in the center’s parking lot.

This investigation started around 9:40 p.m. last Thursday, Aug. 24, when an officer noticed a car illegally parked near the center, at 242 W. Paramount Ave., in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood.

Officers spoke with the driver, identified as Grant Andrew McDonald III, and learned he did not have a valid driver license. During the investigation, officers recovered about five grams of heroin, four grams of methamphetamine, and about 1.5 pounds of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol.

Officers took McDonald to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked him for investigation of:

Knowingly produce/dispense/manufacture controlled substances, as a second-degree felony

Knowingly produce/dispense/manufacture controlled substances, as a third-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

Parking in a no parking area, an infraction

McDonald was released on conditions including he promise to return for court dates and commit no crimes.

“Each homeless resource center in Salt Lake City has a squad of one SLCPD sergeant and five officers assigned,” the SLCPD statement says.

“These officers take calls for service around the resource centers to augment patrol officers, serve as conduits to essential services such as healthcare, mental health services, and substance abuse treatment, and to help foster positive relationships between law enforcement and the homeless community.”