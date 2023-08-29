Man jailed after alleged assault on trooper following mother’s DUI arrest in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Aug. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old man was booked into the Davis County Jail Tuesday after a Utah Highway Patrol officer says the man assaulted a trooper after his mother’s DUI arrest.

Kalen Wiker Cole “found out that his mother was being arrested for DUI when Sgt. Shrader attempted to contact Kalen to come pick up the two dogs that were located in the vehicle,” Cole’s charging documents say.

“Kalen began to get irritated with Sgt. Shrader and the phone call was ended. I was later advised that Kalen had called Bountiful Dispatch and was reportedly swearing and yelling at dispatch informing them that he was coming to the scene, and at one point reportedly stated that he was going to burn down IHOP because we were in the IHOP parking lot in Woods Cross.”

Officers transporting Cole’s mother left “the scene prior to Kalen arriving to attempt to avoid potential issues with him on scene,” Cole’s affidavit says.

“Shortly after, Kalen was seen driving at a fast speed into the parking lot in a reckless way with his speed. Kalen began to start yelling and swearing at all officers on scene and would not obey any commands given to him. Kalen got back into his vehicle and pulled away at a fast speed and parked farther down the parking lot. Officers on scene were able to box his vehicle in to stop him from driving. Commands were give to Kalen to exit his vehicle and he refused all commands.

“Even with the presence of firearms, tasers, shields and other impact rounds, Kalen continued to refuse any and all commands to exit his vehicle. After a while, Kalen finally got out of his vehicle and onto his knees before officers were able to move in and arrest Kalen.”

Cole was placed in the back of a patrol car, and allegedly “spat in Durrant’s face. Kalen began to hit his head against my window, and I ran code to the Davis County Jail.”

Cole was booked for investigation of:

Assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony

Propel substance/object, contacts officer face/open or wound, a third-degree felony

Interfering with an officer, a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Cole was ordered held without bail.

Cheryl Ann Cole, 56, was arrested at the same location, in Woods Cross, about 11:39 p.m. Monday night, 30 minutes before 12:09 a.m. Tuesday arrest of Kalen Cole.

The elder Cole was booked for investigation of:

DUI, a class B misdemeanor

No valid license, expired, an infraction

She was released from jail on conditions including she appear for court appointments and commit no crimes.