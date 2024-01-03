Man arrested for felony child abuse after infant at St. George hospital found to have broken femur, evidence of previous injuries

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police arrested a 20-year-old man for multiple counts of felony child abuse Tuesday after they were called to a hospital where a 4-month-old baby was discovered to have a fractured right femur.

“Further examination revealed three other fractures in (the infant’s) body that were in different states of healing,” says an affidavit filed by St. George police in the arrest of Carlos Ceja, the baby’s father.

“Carlos confessed to detectives that he had caused the injuries on various dates over the past couple of months,” the affidavit says. “He further admitted that two of the injuries occurred while he was in a fit of anger, the other two were done due to reckless behavior.”

Ceja was arrested for investigation of two counts of aggravated child abuse, intentional or knowingly, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated child abuse, reckless, a third-degree felony.

Ceja was ordered to be held in the Purgatory Correctional Facility without bail.