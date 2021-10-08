Man arrested for ‘riot’ after allegedly organizing Logan group fight where juvenile male was stabbed

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man has been booked into the Cache County Jail after Logan City Police say he organized the group fight that left a juvenile male with multiple stab wounds requiring immediate surgery.

Luis Eduardo Silva has been charged with riot, a third-degree felony. He is being held without bail.

Silva’s probable cause statement he gathered with more than two others at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Logan’s Willow Park “with the intent to engage in a physical fight. Several witnesses named Luis E. Silva as the individual who set the date, time, and place for the fight.

“At the fight, a juvenile male was stabbed at least five times with sharp pointed object, most likely a knife, based on the entry wounds and entry location on the victims person and shirt as well as statements from witnesses. Luis E. Silva has been in arguments with the juvenile victim in the recent past and is friends with the suspect(s) who stabbed the juvenile victim.”

It does not appear a probable cause statement for the suspected attacker has been entered into the court file system, based on likely charges. The suspect’s name has not yet been released by the LCPD.

The juvenile victim’s name also has not been released. Below is the most recent statement released by the LCPD in the case.