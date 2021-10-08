Climber rescued from halfway up 330-foot sandstone wall outside Moab by Grand County SAR crew

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 26-year-old Idaho man became stranded halfway up a 330-foot Wingate sandstone wall Sunday when he attempted to free solo climb.

The man was trying to reach Mat Martin Point, north of Moab, from his location on the Colorado River, a statement from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crew says.

The man was able to call 911 from his location on the Terma climbing route, and Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was paged, a statement from GCSO SAR says.

“A Bureau of Land Management — Utah Ranger was first on scene and made voice contact with the subject, who was uninjured but out of water,” the statement says. “Classic Air Medical flew the GCSAR team and technical gear to the top of the cliff.”

One rescuer was lowered to the subject and helped secure the man in a harness, provided a helmet and water. The victim and rescuers were then lowered to the base of the wall, the statement says.

“A second GCSAR member rappelled to the cliff base and the three walked down the rugged talus slope to Highway 128.”

The GCSAR message urged readers to plan thoroughly before “embarking on an adventure.”

“Always choose trails and routes that match your abilities. Research and knowledge of the terrain can make the difference between an enjoyable adventure and tragedy.”

The incident was the 103rd this year for the SAR crew, including 13 calls in September, the statement says.

“Those calls included six injured hikers, five injured mountain bikers, two injured climbers, a lost hiker and a medical response to Labyrinth Canyon on the Green River.

