Man arrested in connection with 2 SLC robberies; gun recovered from Jordan River

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested a man in connection with two aggravated robberies Saturday and recovered a gun he allegedly threw into the Jordan River.

Romney Siu Pale Wolfgramm, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Dispatch was alerted at 6:30 a.m. Saturday about a robbery near 1500 S. Riverside Drive, according to arrest documents. That’s in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood.

“When officers got on scene, they learned the suspect, later identified as Romney Wolfgramm, approached two people with a gun in hand and stole personal belongings from them, including a backpack. After the robbery, Wolfgramm allegedly ran away,” the SLCPD PR statement says.

“When the officer found Wolfgramm, he was in the course of committing a second robbery,” it says.

“The officer ordered Wolfgramm to stop but he ran away from the scene. As Wolfgramm ran from the scene, he threw his gun into the Jordan River. Officers safely recovered the firearm and detained Wolfgramm.”

Post Miranda, Wolfgramm “admitted to using the handgun to rob the first two victims of their property,” arrest documents say. “(He) claimed he was looking for illegal narcotics, which matched what the victims’ reported. (Wolfgramm) also admitted to being interrupted by the officer while he was robbing the second two victims.”

He also admitted he used the handgun during the robberies, and “admitted to throwing the handgun in the river when he began to run from the officer.”

Wolfgramm’s affidavit says he told police that while fleeing, he pulled a sunglasses case from his pocket and threw it away from him.

“The sunglasses case contained multiple items of drug paraphernalia which included glass pipes, small plastic baggies and straws,” the affidavit says. Wolfgramm told police he took the sunglasses case from the first two victims.

All four victims were able to describe the gun as being silver with a black grip.

“One of the victims stated the (robber) acted as if he was going to rack the handgun after telling them ‘it’s tax season and I am here to collect.'”

Post Miranda, Wolfgramm told officers the handgun was loaded.

Officers booked him into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on suspicion of:

Four counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Wolfgramm was ordered held without bail.