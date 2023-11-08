Man arrested in Kearns hours after shots-fired call

KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was taken into custody in Kearns early Wednesday after a report of shots fired Tuesday night.

“The complainant stated six shots had been heard,” says an affidavit filed in the arrest of Marco Alonso Gonzalez, 29.

Unified Police officers were dispatched at 6:40 p.m. and arrived at the scene, in the approximate area of 4400 W. Lander Way, and saw “Gonzalez yelling while in the driveway of the residence,” the statement says.

“Upon noticing officers had arrived, Marco fled the scene, northbound, of the residence. An extensive search was executed to locate Marco.”

Gonzalez was arrested just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, his affidavit says.

“Marco was later located hiding in the backyard of the dispatched residence, and was taken into custody on new charges as well as warrants.”

Gonzalez was arrested for investigation of:

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system with his bail set at $5,000.