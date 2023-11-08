SLCo DA’s office files murder charges after Halloween party shooting in West Valley City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has announced a first-degree murder charge against has been filed Jhared Ivan Rodriguez after the shooting death of Jesus Puerta Tovar at a Halloween party on Oct. 28.

Both Rodriguez, 29, and Tovar, 19, were at a friend’s party in West Valley City, says a statement from the SLCo DA’s Office.

“Mr. Tovar came with two males that the host asked to leave because of a ‘beef’ they had with Mr. Rodriguez over a female acquaintance,” the news release says. “A fight broke out between Mr. Tovar’s and Mr. Rodriguez’ friends, but it was broken up, and Mr. Tovar’s group left the party.”

But one of Tovar’s friends discovered he had left his keys at the party, “so the three males returned, and another fight broke out between the same two groups. At one point during the fight Mr. Rodriguez allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at Mr. Tovar and other partygoers as they ran from the scene.

“Bullets hit Mr. Torvar on both the arm and the back. Mr. Tovar’s friends took him to the hospital where he later died.”

Jesus Puerta Tovar Photo from obituary

Besides murder, Rodriguez has been charged with six counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony. An indictment was filed Tuesday, as was an order told hold Rodriquez without bail. His first court appearance has been scheduled for Thursday.

“Violent offenses with guns will continue to be prosecuted aggressively by this office,” District Attorney Sim Gill said in the prepared statement. “Gun Violence has no place in our community.

“We appreciate the hard work of our partners in law enforcement at the West Valley City Police Department for conducting a thorough investigation. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”