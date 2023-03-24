Man arrested in Salt Lake City for alleged vehicle theft, ramming into unmarked police car

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man has been accused of ramming and damaging an unmarked Salt Lake City Police car while driving a stolen SUV.

The investigation began at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday when officers found a man, later identified as Trevor English, driving a stolen SUV near 50 North 900 West, an SLCPD statement says.

“Officers used their emergency lights and tried to stop English,” it says. “English refused to pull over. Instead, he rammed a police car while trying to get away.

“The crash prevented English from leaving the parking lot. Additional patrol officers and officers assigned to the Pioneer Division Bike Squad responded and took English into custody after a brief struggle. One officer had minor injuries to his hand.”

English, whose arrest documents state that he was driving a vehicle reported stolen by his girlfriend’s father, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of:

Receive or transfer of stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Criminal mischief with a loss of $1,500 to $5,000, a third-degree felony

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

The SLCPD news release says English also had an outstanding warrant.

“When officers attempted to stop the vehicle that he was operating, he (English) admitted, post-Miranda, to backing the vehicle into an officer’s vehicle in an attempt to flee,” English’s arrest document says. “His reckless attempt to flee caused damage to an officer’s police vehicle.

“When officers made contact with the AP (arrested party), he did not submit to custody. He continued to resist arrest by pulling away and fighting with officers until he was forced into handcuffs.”

English’s bail was set at $5,000.