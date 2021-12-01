Man arrested on FrontRunner after allegedly robbing bank in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested on FrontRunner Wednesday after allegedly robbing a bank in Ogden.

At approximately 9:19 a.m., Ogden Police Department responded to Zions Bank at 2302 Washington Blvd. in response to a hold-up alarm.

“Officers learned a male had entered the bank and provided a note demanding money,” according to an online statement by Ogden PD. “The suspect left the bank after the teller complied with the robber’s demand.”

In conjunction with Utah Transit Police, Ogden officers learned the suspect left town on a FrontRunner train traveling south. Officers worked with Farmington Police Department and Davis County Sheriff’s Office, who took the man into custody.

The suspect was identified as Favian Martinez-Ramirez, 29. He was booked into the Weber County Jail on charges of robbery, obstruction of justice and parole violation.

No weapons were mentioned or used during the incident.