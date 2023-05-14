Man booked on felony charges after public urination, fighting with Provo Police officers

PROVO, Utah, May 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Eureka man stopped in Provo after an alleged infraction ended up in jail charged with multiple felonies.

Trevor Gilbert, 29, originally drew officers’ attention on Saturday with alleged public urination outside a bar at 190 W. Center St., say charging documents filed by a Provo Police officer.

“Trevor appeared to be extremely intoxicated and was being belligerent with other officers,” the affidavit states. “Officer Carter informed me that he had observed Trevor urinate on the wall of ABG’s Bar…. There was a large area of wet cement that was still wet which is where Officer Carter reported that he had observed Trevor urinate. He also informed me that he had a warrant out of Juab County and requested that I complete a citation for multiple charges.”

A breath test administered came back positive for alcohol. The arresting officer contacted the Juab County Sheriff’s Department, and was asked to take Gilbert into custody. The suspect was cuffed and asked to get in the back of a patrol car, charging documents say.

“Trevor refused and ignored our commands to get into the prisoner compartment. Officer Adamson and I made multiple unsuccessful attempts to put him inside due to his resistance and requested assistance from additional officers. Trevor pinned his legs against the door and Officer Adamson and I pulled him out of the vehicle to try and put him into a prisoner compartment that allowed for more control.

“While we pulled him out, Trevor headbutted Officer Adamson in the chest and kicked me on the inside of my left leg and was assisted to the ground by additional officers. Trevor continued to resist while on the ground and inflicted multiple cuts and lacerations to his head due to his aggressive movements against the asphalt. Trevor continued to kick and thrash at officer’s and kicked Officer Adamson in the chest; he was then placed into leg shackles.”

Paramedics arrived on scene due to Gilbert’s complaint of “diabetes” and transported him to the hospital, the affidavit says.

“While he was on the gurney, he spit at Sgt. Palmer and it struck him in the forehead.”

Gilbert was medically cleared and transported to the Utah County jail. He was charged on suspicion of:

Two counts of assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony

Propelling bodily substance contacting face or open wound, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Public urination, an infraction

Gilbert was ordered to be held without bail.