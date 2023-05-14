SLCPD investigating ‘suspicious death’ after body found in field downtown

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police are investigating after a body was found downtown.

“This investigation started at 11:06 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023, when a community member called SLC911 to report an unresponsive person found in a field to the east of 536 S. 200 West,” says a statement released by the SLCPD.

“Officers arrived and confirmed the person in the field was dead. Due to the nature of the case, detectives consider this to be a suspicious death.”

That address is about a block west of the Double Tree Hotel and Little America, slightly further east.

Image Google Maps

The name, age, and gender of the person found will not be released until the identity of the person can be confirmed, next-of-kin notifications are made, and until additional information about the case is developed, the police statement says, adding officers believe there is no threat to the community.

“Members of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad and personnel from the department’s Crime Lab responded to conduct interviews, process the scene and document, and collect evidence,” the SLCPD statement says.

“The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office,” the statement says. “Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000.”