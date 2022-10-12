Man charged with voyeurism involving child at LDS Church building in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A registered sex offender has been charged after he allegedly used his phone to record images of a boy relieving his bladder in a Sandy meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Zachary Wallin, 32 was arrested Tuesday for the July 31 incident. He faces charges of voyeurism — committed against a child under 14 years of age, a third-degree felony; and sex offender and kidnap offender registry violation, a class A misdemeanor.

Wallin’s probable cause statement says the young victim, identified in court documents as “V1,” “was attempting to urinate in the bathroom at a local LDS Church during church services. While attempting to urinate, V1 noticed a cell phone being held over the stall and it appeared to be recording their actions.

“V1 described the male suspect as being a darker skinned white male with a red and black cell phone.”

A Sandy City Police officer interviewed Wallin, and he “confessed to having a ‘moment of weakness’ and stated he was the one who was taking the photos inside the church bathroom. Wallin was discovered to be currently on the Utah sex/kidnap offender registry.”

Wallin’s bail was set at $10,000. A Wednesday records check shows he is no longer an inmate in the Salt Lake County jail system.