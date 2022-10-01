Man, child killed in Salt Lake City rollover that left vehicle upside down in water

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and a child are dead after their pickup truck rolled down an embankment off Interstate 215 and landed upside down, in water.

The accident was dispatched just after 1 p.m. Troopers responded to the site, near I-215 southbound at 1000 South, Trooper Mike Alexander, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“The vehicle did go off to the right and overturned, and the injuries sustained were fatal,” Alexander said.

The bodies had just been removed from the vehicle, Alexander said at 2:08 p.m.

“It looks like it was a man and a child,” he said. “They are still determining who they are and the ages, and the gender of the child.”

Alexander said it was too early to know whether the deaths were a result of the crash or being submerged.

“All I know is the vehicle, at its final resting place, was upside down in the water,” he said.

A UHP statement released later says witnesses said “a pickup truck was traveling in lane one when it suddenly traveled to the right and left the roadway. The truck entered a ravine to the right of the freeway and overturned into a ditch filled with water.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as facts are confirmed.