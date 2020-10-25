Man critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash on 400 South in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An auto-pedestrian accident that occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday at 700 E. 400 South is still under investigation Saturday night.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Steve Wooldridge told Gephardt Daily that a man was walking westbound against the red light when he was struck by a vehicle.

The injured pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition. No information on his current condition is available, Wooldridge said.

The crash analysis reconstruction team (CART) was called to the scene to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing.

No details about the driver were immediately available, Wooldridge said.