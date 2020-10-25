Woman shot on 300 West in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon outside of a shop in Murray.

Murray Police Sgt. Marvin Barlow said officers were dispatched at about 2:17 p.m. to the area of 4500 South and 300 West, where a woman was wounded “after some sort of altercation.”

Barlow said the woman was transported to the hospital, but he had no information regarding her condition or if she had been shot more than once.

Her identity has not been released.

Barlow said it’s still very early in the investigation, and officers have been speaking with surrounding businesses in an effort to obtain surveillance footage of the incident.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made known.